Heroes of the Storm Taunts Disabled

We’re currently investigating an issue in which Hero Mastery taunts can cause players to experience a “Desync!” error while loading into a match. As a result, we will be temporarily disabling Hero Mastery Taunts in order to prevent these errors from occurring while we look into the root cause.



We are working to fix this issue as soon as possible, and apologize for any inconvenience in the meantime. We’ll let you know as soon as Mastery Taunts are re-enabled.