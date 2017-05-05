 
TERA Turns Five

[May 05, 2017, 7:51 pm ET] - 2 Comments

The TERA website celebrates the fifth anniversary of the launch of TERA, En Masse Entertainment's MMORPG. They offer a retrospective on the experience, including an infographic  (suitable for framing). They also outline various ways they are celebrating the occasion, including five year anniversary wings for character, new armor sets on the way, two new max level dungeons, a Fifth Anniversary gift exchange, and more. Here's some of what's going on:

Players who log into the game during May receive a free pair of Fifth Anniversary Wings to show off their dedication to TERA. Be sure to log in as these wings will only be available during the event and will not be sold in the game shop!

A brand-new Anniversary Token Shop with a rotating weekly inventory of items not normally available for sale has also been added to the game for the month of May. Anniversary Tokens are earned in-game by participating in PvP battlegrounds and PvE dungeons with different content highlighted each week in the in-game calendar. Players will also have a rare chance to win cosmetic items normally only available in the game’s online store via drops in highlighted PvP battlegrounds and from the final boss in highlighted PvE dungeons.

