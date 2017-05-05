TERA Turns Five

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The TERA website celebrates the fifth anniversary of the launch of TERA, En Masse Entertainment's MMORPG. They offer a retrospective on the experience, including an infographic (suitable for framing). They also outline various ways they are celebrating the occasion, including five year anniversary wings for character, new armor sets on the way, two new max level dungeons, a Fifth Anniversary gift exchange, and more. Here's some of what's going on:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 6 May 2017, 03:45.
Chatbear Announcements.