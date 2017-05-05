RiME Video Diary

|
A third video developer diary from RiME offers a further look at the upcoming puzzle exploration game in the works at Tequila Works (happy Cinco de Mayo!). The thing of it is that the developers are all speaking their native Spanish, so those of us who don't comprende will have to rely on the closed captioning to understand them. There is also plenty of gameplay footage, which of course, needs no translation. Oddly, the brief description is English, and it says: "In this third developer diary, Tequila Works discusses how level designers and animators take ideas and concept art, and build them into a living, puzzling world."
