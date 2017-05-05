 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

RiME Video Diary

[May 05, 2017, 7:51 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A third video developer diary from RiME offers a further look at the upcoming puzzle exploration game in the works at Tequila Works (happy Cinco de Mayo!). The thing of it is that the developers are all speaking their native Spanish, so those of us who don't comprende will have to rely on the closed captioning to understand them. There is also plenty of gameplay footage, which of course, needs no translation. Oddly, the brief description is English, and it says: "In this third developer diary, Tequila Works discusses how level designers and animators take ideas and concept art, and build them into a living, puzzling world."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Darksiders III Footage
DayZ Beta Nears
Heroes of the Storm Taunts Disabled
TERA Turns Five
RiME Video Diary
Endless Space 2 Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Happy Birthday Wolfenstein 3D
Prey Released
Rocket League Free Weekend 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.