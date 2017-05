Endless Space 2 Trailer

As Endless Space 2 is due to release May 19, Amplitude Studios is taking everyone deeper into the Endless universe through a series of four new videos - each aimed at showcasing the individual Xs in the 4X grand strategy genre (eXplore, eXpand, eXploit, eXterminate) core to Endless Space 2. In the first video, released today, Amplitude showcases what it means to eXplore in the Endless Universe as players journey to the stars, meet new alien races, investigate strange ruins and odd signals, and much more.

