Endless Space 2 Trailer

[May 05, 2017, 7:51 pm ET]

Space is big. Really big. This may help explain why Amplitude Studios named their space strategy series Endless Space. Or maybe it was knowledge that the series would continue. Either way, we digress from the point, which is that a new eXplore video from Endless Space 2 kicks off a new series that will eXplore all four of the Xs in 4X sequel. Here's word on the plan:

As Endless Space 2 is due to release May 19, Amplitude Studios is taking everyone deeper into the Endless universe through a series of four new videos - each aimed at showcasing the individual “X”s in the 4X grand strategy genre (eXplore, eXpand, eXploit, eXterminate) core to Endless Space 2. In the first video, released today, Amplitude showcases what it means to eXplore in the Endless Universe as players journey to the stars, meet new alien races, investigate strange ruins and odd signals, and much more.

