Happy Birthday Wolfenstein 3D

[FASCINATING SIDE NOTE FROM HALL: "Off-topic, one sad story was this -- Wolfenstein actually had animating wall textures. From early on. The scene is this: we were making a cool FPS in a crazy short time. We had an outside artist helping on art, and the art wasn't turning out very good. A flickering torch wasn't well done. We parted ways. And then, WE FORGOT TO USE ANIMATING WALLS. At all. They could have really added to the atmosphere and been used for interesting things.... but, well, we had so much to do and simply forgot."]

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the originalon May 5, 1992. This not actually 3D shooter was a breakthrough at the time, and there's an interview on Gamasutra where Tom Hall reflects on some design lessons he learned while directing development of id's first hit game. He also shares some development anecdotes such as the following aside about how they put in the technology to animate wall textures and then forgot to use it: