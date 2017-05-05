 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Prey Released

[May 05, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - 3 Comments

Steam News announces the release of Prey, Arkane Studios' new take on this science-fiction shooter series. Here's the recent official launch trailer, and here's word on the release:

In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever â€“ but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Happy Birthday Wolfenstein 3D
Prey Released
Rocket League Free Weekend
How Does Prey Run?
The International 2017 Battle Pass Adds Dota 2 PvE Content
Where Does a 12M Member Crew Hang Out?
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
New GeForce Drivers
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Activision Blizzard Financials
New Video Game Hall of Fame Inductees 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.