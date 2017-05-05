 
Rocket League Free Weekend

[May 05, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces another free weekend is underway on Steam for Rocket League, the motorized sports game that rewards ballsy driving. For those who enjoy their test drive, the game and its DLC are also currently on sale. Here's the deal:

It’s time for another Steam Free Weekend!

Starting right now, Rocket League is FREE to play for all Steam users through Sunday morning. You can download the full base game, free of charge, and hop into any Playlist, be it Competitive, Dropshot, Rumble, or otherwise!

But it gets better! Rocket League, Rocket League GOTY Edition, and most DLC are 30% off for anyone who purchases during the free weekend period. If you hop in for free this weekend and enjoy the Battle-Car madness, we hope you stick around!

