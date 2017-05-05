 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

How Does Prey Run?

[May 05, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - 1 Comment

Technical issues with Dishonored 2 raised concerns in advance of today's release of Prey, the new shooter from Dishonored and Dishonored 2 developer Arkane. Earlier this week they noted that Steam refunds can be the safety net for those experiencing issues with the game. As it turns out, it seems the game is running fine on PC systems, as can be seen in positive technical evaluations on PC Gamer, PC Invasion, and techPowerUp. Here's the summary from PC Gamer:

I'm confident this isn't a repeat of Dishonored 2. That isn't much of a surprise: despite both games being made by Arkane, Prey is using CryEngine, not VOID, and also has a much more contained focus. There's no huge outdoor environments, and so it's less of a challenge for your PC to run. It's set in a big, contained space station, full of chunky physics objects and annoying menus. Come back next week for our full, scored review.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Happy Birthday Wolfenstein 3D
Prey Released
Rocket League Free Weekend
How Does Prey Run?
The International 2017 Battle Pass Adds Dota 2 PvE Content
Where Does a 12M Member Crew Hang Out?
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
New GeForce Drivers
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Activision Blizzard Financials
New Video Game Hall of Fame Inductees 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.