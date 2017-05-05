How Does Prey Run?

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Technical issues with Dishonored 2 raised concerns in advance of today's release of Prey, the new shooter from Dishonored and Dishonored 2 developer Arkane. Earlier this week they noted that Steam refunds can be the safety net for those experiencing issues with the game. As it turns out, it seems the game is running fine on PC systems, as can be seen in positive technical evaluations on PC Gamer, PC Invasion, and techPowerUp. Here's the summary from PC Gamer:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 5 May 2017, 11:12.
Chatbear Announcements.