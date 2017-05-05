The International 2017 Battle Pass Adds Dota 2 PvE Content

ACT I: THE SANDS OF FATE

ARRIVING LATER THIS MONTH



ACT II: A VAULT IN THE DEEP

COMING IN JULY



This summer, all Battle Pass owners are invited to undertake a cooperative adventure into the blackest depths of Dark Reef.



Available to play later this month—and with Act II arriving in July—this all-new campaign calls upon you to party up with three friends or queue-met allies to battle through a diverse landscape of loathsome monsters, cunning traps, and other lethal terrors.



With the fate of Dark Reef and the safety of the free seas hanging by a fish-gut thread, you'll need to work together if you're to find any hope for survival.