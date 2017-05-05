 
The International 2017 Battle Pass Adds Dota 2 PvE Content

[May 05, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Dota 2 blog announces this year's version of The International Battle Pass is now available, offering all sorts of perks for the Dota 2 player that also helps build the prize pool for the big annual tournament. All the details are on The International Battle Pass 2017 website, including word that this will introduce a co-op PvE element to the PvP MOBA:

ACT I: THE SANDS OF FATE
ARRIVING LATER THIS MONTH

ACT II: A VAULT IN THE DEEP
COMING IN JULY

This summer, all Battle Pass owners are invited to undertake a cooperative adventure into the blackest depths of Dark Reef.

Available to play later this month—and with Act II arriving in July—this all-new campaign calls upon you to party up with three friends or queue-met allies to battle through a diverse landscape of loathsome monsters, cunning traps, and other lethal terrors.

With the fate of Dark Reef and the safety of the free seas hanging by a fish-gut thread, you'll need to work together if you're to find any hope for survival.

