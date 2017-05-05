 
Where Does a 12M Member Crew Hang Out?

[May 05, 2017, 10:13 am ET] - Post a Comment

We don't know either, but UbiBlog announces The Crew has passed the 12 million player mark on consoles and PCs. They offer personal reflections on the milestone from a dozen members of the development team. Here's the intro:

Two years after its release, The Crew keeps on welcoming new drivers in its huge open world. Over 12 million players have taken the great American road trip so far, playing more than tens of thousands of years’ worth of in-game hours and taking over 30,000 in-game pictures daily. To help celebrate the game’s ongoing success, 12 members from the Ivory Tower development team have a special message to you all.

