New GeForce Drivers

The GeForce website announces the release of new GeForce Game Ready 382.05 WHQL drivers, saying these are optimized for Prey, Battlezone, and the Gears of War 4 multi-GPU update. They offer some performance results from Prey testing, saying an i7-6700K system can run the game at 1920x1080 on a GTX 1060, while you can experience 4K Prey with that CPU using a GTX 1080Ti or a pair of 1070s in SLI.
