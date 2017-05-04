 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

New GeForce Drivers

[May 04, 2017, 7:27 pm ET] - 9 Comments

The GeForce website announces the release of new GeForce Game Ready 382.05 WHQL drivers, saying these are optimized for Prey, Battlezone, and the Gears of War 4 multi-GPU update. They offer some performance results from Prey testing, saying an i7-6700K system can run the game at 1920x1080 on a GTX 1060, while you can experience 4K Prey with that CPU using a GTX 1080Ti or a pair of 1070s in SLI.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Activision Blizzard Financials
New Video Game Hall of Fame Inductees
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Launches
Sudden Strike 4 in August
Dawn of Andromeda Dawns
MotoGP 17 Adding Management Mode
Production Line Early Access This Month
On Sale
Evening Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Tom Clancy's The Division Free Weekend
Steam Gifting Changes 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.