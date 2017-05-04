 
New AMD ReLive Drivers

[May 04, 2017, 7:27 pm ET] - Post a Comment

AMD Support offers new version 17.5.1 AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition Windows Drivers. These likewise add support for Prey, and list the following issues as fixed:

Fixed Issues

  • Fixed an issue that may sometimes cause the error message "1603" during uninstall.
  • Radeon Settings may sometimes fail to update through the auto Radeon Software update feature.
  • Forza Horizon 3™ may experience minor graphics corruption in some game maps
  • Sid Meier's Civilization™ VI may experience an application crash when using Hybrid Graphics system configurations and windowed game mode
  • Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.
  • Added switchable graphics support for Unigine™ Superposition for XConnect and Hybrid Graphics.

