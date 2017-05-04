 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Activision Blizzard Financials

[May 04, 2017, 7:27 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Activision Blizzard announces first-quarter 2017 results, saying these were better-than-expected and record setting. Here's word: "For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were a Q1 record of $1.73 billion, as compared with $1.46 billion for the first quarter of 2016, an increase of 19%. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were a Q1 record of $1.39 billion, growing 50% year-over-year. GAAP operating margin was 29%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were an all-time quarterly record $0.56, as compared with $0.48 for the first quarter of 2016, an increase of 17%." Here's a bit of what they say about their audience reach that continues to praise the growth of Overwatch:

  • Activision Blizzard had 431 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs)A in the quarter.
  • Blizzard had the biggest Q1 online player community in its history with MAUsA of 41 million, up 58% year-over-year. Overwatch continues to be Blizzard’s fastest growing new franchise, reaching over 30 million players globally less than a year after launch. Overwatch is now the 8th billion-dollar franchise in Activision Blizzard’s portfolio. Hearthstone® MAUsA grew year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, despite no content releases in the first quarter, and recently surpassed the 70 million registered player milestone life-to-date.
  • Activision had 48 million MAUsA in the first quarter, down year-over-year primarily due to expected softness from last year’s Infinite Warfare™ release. Activision expects to release Call of Duty: WWII on November 3, 2017. Last week’s reveal was the most watched livestream in Call of Duty history, and the reveal trailer became the fastest video to reach 10 million views in Call of Duty history. Though early, initial pre-orders for Call of Duty: WWII are off to a very strong start. Activision and its partners at Bungie expect to release Destiny 2 on September 8, 2017 and welcome PC players into the Destiny universe for the first time. Response to the Destiny 2 reveal was very encouraging, and pre-orders are off to a very strong start.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Activision Blizzard Financials
New Video Game Hall of Fame Inductees
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Launches
Sudden Strike 4 in August
Dawn of Andromeda Dawns
MotoGP 17 Adding Management Mode
Production Line Early Access This Month
On Sale
Evening Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Tom Clancy's The Division Free Weekend
Steam Gifting Changes 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.