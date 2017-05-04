Activision Blizzard Financials

|
Activision Blizzard announces first-quarter 2017 results, saying these were better-than-expected and record setting. Here's word: "For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were a Q1 record of $1.73 billion, as compared with $1.46 billion for the first quarter of 2016, an increase of 19%. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were a Q1 record of $1.39 billion, growing 50% year-over-year. GAAP operating margin was 29%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were an all-time quarterly record $0.56, as compared with $0.48 for the first quarter of 2016, an increase of 17%." Here's a bit of what they say about their audience reach that continues to praise the growth of Overwatch:
