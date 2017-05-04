New Video Game Hall of Fame Inductees

|
The Strong National Museum of Play announces four new inductees into their World Video Game Hall of Fame. The honorees are Donkey Kong, Halo: Combat Evolved, Pokémon Red and Green, and Street Fighter II, and they say these won out over a field of a dozen nominees that also included Final Fantasy VII, Microsoft Windows Solitaire, Mortal Kombat, Myst, Portal, Resident Evil, Tomb Raider, and Wii Sports. Previous honorees include DOOM, Grand Theft Auto III, The Legend of Zelda, The Oregon Trail, Pac-Man, Pong, The Sims, Sonic the Hedgehog, Space Invaders, Super Mario Bros., Tetris, and World of Warcraft.
