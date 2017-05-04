Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Launches

Stardock announces the release of Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade,
expanding their 4X space strategy game with new systems and content. There are
full details on what this includes on the
Galactic Civilizations III website
where they also point the way to where to buy the expansion or a bundle that
includes the base game (which is required). There is also
this new release
trailer to show things off. Here's a rundown of what to expect:
Today,
Stardock released Crusade, the long awaited expansion to its popular space 4X
strategy game Galactic Civilizations III. Featuring a brand new "Civilization
Builder" on Steam workshop, a new Galactic Citizens mechanic, interactive
invasions, espionage, and much more, Crusade is a robust addition to the base
game that brings a host of changes and updates.
The expansion adds many other anticipated features, such as new playable
civilizations, custom fleets, an improved diplomacy system, and an updated
graphics engine.
"Crusade is huge," said Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. "We've increased the game's
depth so that it's morphed into something really cool. We've changed more than
just the game mechanics, too - our new civilization builder on Steam Workshop is
going to let modders go crazy. It's more than just creating a faction now - you
can customize absolutely everything about your civilization, right down to
diplomacy dialogue and ship fleets."
Some of the feature highlights of Crusade include:
Civilization Builder: Create a faction with
a custom leader, ideology, and abilities. Customize your civilization's
galactic fleet and define custom conversation dialog for your friends and
enemies.
Galactic Citizens: Citizens are created
every ten turns and can choose numerous specializations to help boost their
civilization globally or to enhance a specific planet. The unique promotions
system will allow players to "spend" a citizen to make them into something
like a saboteur or a martyr in order to gain large bonuses.
Invasions: Conquering an entire planet is
no small feat. Now, players will send their legions to battle it out across
the planet's surface. Invaders choose where they will land and defenders
will choose where they will resist, both decisions requiring considerable
strategic thinking.
Espionage: Citizens trained as spies can
now be used to to take down adversaries from behind the scenes. Players can
use spies to destroy planetary improvements, steal technology or assassinate
enemy agents.
New Civilizations: The Terran Resistance,
Onyx Hive, and the Slyne appear as new playable factions in Crusade.
Existing civilizations have also received an overhaul to make each one more
unique.
Missions: Subsidize ventures to the depths
of the galaxy to search for resources, abandoned ships, or ancient
technologies.
Ship Designer: This feature is now easily
accessible from the main menu and allows users to choose from hundreds of
ship parts to build an entirely custom ship. Easily browse available parts,
create your ship, and upload it to the Steam Workshop to share with the
world. Animated, organic ships are possible with the Ship Designer, too.
Updated Economy, Diplomacy, and Alliance
Systems: Provides more depth to gameplay and weighs choices more heavily
than before.
Adjusted economy, diplomacy, and alliance systems add depth, variety, and
weight to players' choices. Violating an alliance now causes other civilizations
to react negatively, which could have huge consequences on diplomatic relations.
The new economic system encourages more frequent trading and provides bonuses
and penalties based on your approval ratings, what you've researched, and more.