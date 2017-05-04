 
Sudden Strike 4 in August

[May 04, 2017, 7:27 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Kalypso Media announces an August 11th release date for the Windows, OS X, and Linux editions of Sudden Strike 4, saying the PlayStation 4 edition of the RTS sequel will follow on August 15th. Preorders are underway on Steam, and they are offering up to 25% of through a free Sudden Strike Quiz app for Google Play and the App Store. They talk about some new screenshots we can't find, but there is also a new third trailer in their General's Handbook series with a look at the game. Here's word:

Kalypso Media is also excited to share a selection of new screenshots that show the detailed, dynamic environments and incredible attention to detail paid to the units and gameplay mechanics of Sudden Strike 4. To give a look at the game from a developer’s point of view, Kalypso has also released three videos in a new ‘General’s Handbook’ series on YouTube. They feature Sudden Strike 4 Producer Christian Schlütter running through basic gameplay principles and discussing how the title has evolved throughout the development process.

