Sudden Strike 4 in August

Kalypso Media is also excited to share a selection of new screenshots that show the detailed, dynamic environments and incredible attention to detail paid to the units and gameplay mechanics of Sudden Strike 4. To give a look at the game from a developer’s point of view, Kalypso has also released three videos in a new ‘General’s Handbook’ series on YouTube. They feature Sudden Strike 4 Producer Christian Schlütter running through basic gameplay principles and discussing how the title has evolved throughout the development process.