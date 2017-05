Sudden Strike 4 in August

Kalypso Media is also excited to share a selection of new screenshots that show the detailed, dynamic environments and incredible attention to detail paid to the units and gameplay mechanics of Sudden Strike 4. To give a look at the game from a developer’s point of view, Kalypso has also released three videos in a new ‘General’s Handbook’ series on YouTube. They feature Sudden Strike 4 Producer Christian Schlütter running through basic gameplay principles and discussing how the title has evolved throughout the development process.

Kalypso Media announces an August 11th release date for the Windows, OS X, and Linux editions of, saying the PlayStation 4 edition of the RTS sequel will follow on August 15th. Preorders are underway on Steam , and they are offering up to 25% of through a free Sudden Strike Quiz app for Google Play and the App Store . They talk about some new screenshots we can't find, but there is also a new third trailer in their General's Handbook series with a look at the game. Here's word: