Sudden Strike 4 in August

Kalypso Media announces an August 11th release date for the Windows, OS X, and Linux editions of Sudden Strike 4, saying the PlayStation 4 edition of the RTS sequel will follow on August 15th. Preorders are underway on Steam, and they are offering up to 25% of through a free Sudden Strike Quiz app for Google Play and the App Store. They talk about some new screenshots we can't find, but there is also a new third trailer in their General's Handbook series with a look at the game. Here's word:
