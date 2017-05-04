Dawn of Andromeda Dawns

Developer GreyWolf Entertainment and publisher Iceberg Interactive are delighted to announce that real-time space 4X title, Dawn of Andromeda, has now left Early Access and is available on Steam and all major digital game sites, at the SRP of $29.99. Having spent several months successfully in Early Access, the team has implemented much of the community feedback and guidance provided by dedicated fans.



Erik Schreuder, CEO of Iceberg Interactive, says “Today marks a major release for us, and our team is happy to report that we have arrived in space! We have worked tirelessly to provide fans with the best version of the game possible and we hope they will enjoy it with today’s full launch.”



Dawn of Andromeda is a real-time 4X strategy game, allowing players to ascend into the galaxy and take the reins of one of many civilizations and guide them through the myriad of dangers hiding within the galaxy. They will be able to expand their empire, colonize new planets, interact with other factions and characters, research new technologies and build fleets so powerful their enemies will tremble at the mere sight.



Explore a galaxy filled with not only diverse factions, outlaws, merchants, pirate clans and mercenaries but also anomalies, black holes, ancient artefacts, ruins and much more. Arriving in a new system may provide new opportunities, or open a whole new can of space worms.



To view the 4K launch trailer for Dawn of Andromeda via YouTube, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AncF1aX5sk



KEY FEATURES

Eras; unique scenarios, each with a pre-designed galaxy and background story. You can play as one of the existing factions, each with their own victory conditions, traits, challenges and ongoing conflicts and relationships

Explore, expand, exploit and exterminate in this real-time space strategy game, featuring real-time combat in a dynamic and ever-evolving galaxy

Pre-designed, customizable and randomly generated races, each with their own unique background and traits

New factions and characters can join the fray mid-game; artefacts, ruins, anomalies and a huge variety of fascinating elements are scattered throughout the galaxy and can yield new research opportunities. Various characters such as outlaws, merchants, travellers and others roam the galaxy

Asymmetric gameplay. Not all races discover space travel at the same time, some have yet to discover it, some have already built a mighty empire, and some races are naturally stronger than others. However if you prefer a traditional 4X experience and like start an entirely symmetric game this is also possible - it’s up to you

Accessible gameplay, featuring a highly intuitive User Interface

Reduce micromanagement by appointing governors to your colonies and council members to your empire, all of whom can be levelled up. Each come with their own unique traits, happiness rating and experience

Multiple, customizable victory conditions, which can even be set to vary for each faction, changing how each faction operates and making for unpredictable friends and foes

Research incredible technology, from weapons so powerful they can destroy an entire planet, to Dyson Spheres

Explore ruins, anomalies and much more. You may even find artefacts you can study, projects you can start and come across interesting events and quests you can take on

In-depth diplomacy system. Make allies and enemies, but beware. Each action you take can change how the rest of the galaxy views you. Destroying an entire planet, or just praising or denouncing another race, can have a deep impact on the balance of the entire galaxy