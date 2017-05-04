Dawn of Andromeda Dawns

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer GreyWolf Entertainment announce the
release of Dawn of Andromedaon Steam,
following an early access run for the space strategy game. The
recent launch trailer
offers a look at the game running in 4K resolution, and the accompanying
announcement details the latest changes to the game:
Developer GreyWolf Entertainment and publisher Iceberg Interactive are
delighted to announce that real-time space 4X title, Dawn of Andromeda, has now
left Early Access and is available on Steam and all major digital game sites, at
the SRP of $29.99. Having spent several months successfully in Early Access, the
team has implemented much of the community feedback and guidance provided by
dedicated fans.
Erik Schreuder, CEO of Iceberg Interactive, says “Today marks a major release
for us, and our team is happy to report that we have arrived in space! We have
worked tirelessly to provide fans with the best version of the game possible and
we hope they will enjoy it with today’s full launch.”
Dawn of Andromeda is a real-time 4X strategy game, allowing players to ascend
into the galaxy and take the reins of one of many civilizations and guide them
through the myriad of dangers hiding within the galaxy. They will be able to
expand their empire, colonize new planets, interact with other factions and
characters, research new technologies and build fleets so powerful their enemies
will tremble at the mere sight.
Explore a galaxy filled with not only diverse factions, outlaws, merchants,
pirate clans and mercenaries but also anomalies, black holes, ancient artefacts,
ruins and much more. Arriving in a new system may provide new opportunities, or
open a whole new can of space worms.
Eras; unique scenarios, each with a pre-designed
galaxy and background story. You can play as one of the existing factions,
each with their own victory conditions, traits, challenges and ongoing
conflicts and relationships
Explore, expand, exploit and exterminate in this
real-time space strategy game, featuring real-time combat in a dynamic and
ever-evolving galaxy
Pre-designed, customizable and randomly generated
races, each with their own unique background and traits
New factions and characters can join the fray
mid-game; artefacts, ruins, anomalies and a huge variety of fascinating
elements are scattered throughout the galaxy and can yield new research
opportunities. Various characters such as outlaws, merchants, travellers and
others roam the galaxy
Asymmetric gameplay. Not all races discover space
travel at the same time, some have yet to discover it, some have already
built a mighty empire, and some races are naturally stronger than others.
However if you prefer a traditional 4X experience and like start an entirely
symmetric game this is also possible - it’s up to you
Accessible gameplay, featuring a highly intuitive
User Interface
Reduce micromanagement by appointing governors to
your colonies and council members to your empire, all of whom can be
levelled up. Each come with their own unique traits, happiness rating and
experience
Multiple, customizable victory conditions, which
can even be set to vary for each faction, changing how each faction operates
and making for unpredictable friends and foes
Research incredible technology, from weapons so
powerful they can destroy an entire planet, to Dyson Spheres
Explore ruins, anomalies and much more. You may
even find artefacts you can study, projects you can start and come across
interesting events and quests you can take on
In-depth diplomacy system. Make allies and
enemies, but beware. Each action you take can change how the rest of the
galaxy views you. Destroying an entire planet, or just praising or
denouncing another race, can have a deep impact on the balance of the entire
galaxy