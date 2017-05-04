MotoGP 17 Adding Management Mode

Milestone, one of the most important and established game developers specialised in the racing sector, is pleased to announce the Managerial Career, which is set to become one of the most exciting developments of MotoGP™17, the video game dedicated to the 2017 World Championship.



A new challenge is set: after experiencing the thrills of the Championship as a rider, feeling the adrenaline rush of racing on the tracks and becoming the champion, with the new Managerial Career, you will now be able to put yourself in the shoes of the Team Manager and take decisions that will determine the success of your team in the World Championship.



The meticulous, hard work of the talented people who have committed effortlessly to create a championship team lies behind the pit wall; the choices of a Team Manager are critical to the success of a champion, starting with the management of resources in order to create a winning team and to motivate young riders towards attaining the title! Each victory accomplished at the race weekends will increase your reputation and make you earn new credits, enhancing the riders’ performance at the same time.



The Team Manager will lead every aspect of the team like a deus ex machina, including:

Sponsors: as the reputation of your team grows victory after victory, you will be able to increase your visibility and receive offers from the Championship’s official sponsors, allowing you to get new in-game credits.

Bikes: being competitive means being able to race on high performance bikes and being a Team Manager means you can invest in the best models. Naturally, the more popular your team becomes, the greater your selection will be!

Riders: one of the main tasks of the debut season will be to choose the best riders for your team; the player, apart from racing with their custom rider, will also need to hire another 5 riders who will compete in all the categories, guided by artificial intelligence. The player will also manage the crew and prepare the riders for each challenge. Managing the activities and costs for both the team and riders will speed your journey to success.

Team Departments: as the Team Manager, you will oversee the various departments that make up your team, investing resources to improve the growth of the riders and your income after each race. The team consists of more than 10 departments (Nutritionists, Athletic Preparation Team, Sports Management, etc.) and with careful management, players can win the World Championship in three different classes!

R&D Department: although a team is chiefly made up of people and activities that need to be managed on a daily basis, a good Team Manager will invest in the R&D department so as to always guarantee not only the best bikes but also the best components which will ensure superior performance, race after race!