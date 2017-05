Production Line Early Access This Month

Production line is the new car factory management/simulation/tycoon game from Positech Games, the developers of Democracy & Gratuitous Space Battles, and publishers of Big Pharma. This game is designed to appeal to the efficiency geek in all of us, the person who cannot help but organize things for maximum performance. The closet entrepreneur, the stats-geek, Is that you? if so...welcome to your dream game (we hope!)

Positech announceswill enter early access on May 18th, though the game has been available for a few months in what we can only assume is early early access. They celebrate the news with this teaser trailer showing the game in its alpha form, and you can catch up on development in the Production Line video blog #25 that came out a few days ago. Further, with the game still in development, they are allowing early customers to vote on developer priorities to help steer things along. Here's a bit on the game: