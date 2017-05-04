Production Line Early Access This Month

|
Positech announces Production Line will enter early access on May 18th, though the game has been available for a few months in what we can only assume is early early access. They celebrate the news with this teaser trailer showing the game in its alpha form, and you can catch up on development in the Production Line video blog #25 that came out a few days ago. Further, with the game still in development, they are allowing early customers to vote on developer priorities to help steer things along. Here's a bit on the game:
