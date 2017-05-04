 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Tom Clancy's The Division Free Weekend

[May 04, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog announces a weekend of free play in Tom Clancy's The Division gets underway today, offering the chance to sample the open-world shooter. They offer a scrunched-down graphic with a schedule so people with better eyesight than I have can see when this begins. Here's word:

This weekend, the pandemic-ravaged streets of The Division’s Manhattan are yours to explore for free. Starting May 4, you’ll be able to download and play the full game at no cost on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and hit the streets as an agent of the elite Division to reclaim Manhattan. Activated as a last resort after New York is devastated by a mysterious new disease, you’ll battle alongside other players in a fight to take back the streets from criminals, mercenaries, and flamethrower-wielding creeps called Cleaners.

Starting May 4 and running until May 7 (see above for exact times and dates for each platform), the free weekend is a chance to temporarily experience the Standard edition’s content – including its co-op features, its PvP Dark Zone, and a year’s worth of tweaks and improvements – the same way you would if you’d bought the game. And if you decide you want to keep adventuring after the free period ends, you can grab the Standard or Gold edition at a hefty discount for a limited time and continue where you left off, with your skills and inventory intact.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Tom Clancy's The Division Free Weekend
Steam Gifting Changes
Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days This Month
The Surge Trailer
Morning Interviews
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Ubisoft: What Far Cry 3 Tease?
Prey Preloads and Launch Trailer
Quake Champions: New Trailer and Beta Keys Giveway
STEEP Winterfest Launches
Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Season 3, Episode 5
Empathy: Path of Whispers This Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.