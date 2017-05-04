Steam Gifting Changes

Steam News announces
Valve is making some changes to how gifts are handled
on Steam
. The intent is to make it easier to give games to friends more
reliably through the service. Here's word on the changes, which are already in
place:
Today we’re announcing changes to gifts on Steam. The gifting
process has had a bunch of friction in it for a while, and we want to make it
easier for you to share the games you love with friends. Steam Gifting will now
be a system of direct exchange from gift buyer to gift receiver, and we will be
retiring the Gift to E-mail and Gift to Inventory options. Here's a quick
breakdown of benefits from the new system:
Scheduling Gifts Is Even More Straightforward
Go ahead and buy a gift months in advance and have it delivered to a friend on
time, every time.
Declined Gifts Resolve The Way They Should
In the old system, a declined gift would sneak back into the giver's inventory
and remain on their bill. Now, if a recipient already has the title, or just
doesn't want it, they can click decline and the purchase is refunded directly to
the gift giver.
Safe Cross-Country Gifting
No more worrying if a Gift to E-mail or Gift to Inventory is going to work for a
friend, gifts sent through the new system will always work on the receiver's
account. When there is a large difference in pricing between countries, gifting
won't be available and you'll know before purchase.