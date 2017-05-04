 
Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days This Month

[May 04, 2017, 09:40 am ET] - Post a Comment

This trailer offers a first look at gameplay from Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days, the upcoming top-down shooter that's being rushed to market as a tie-in with Quentin Tarantino's breakthrough 1992 movie. This is accompanied by an official release date, as Big Star Games now says the game is coming to Steam on May 18th. Here's a bit on the game's approach:

Unique Time-Rewind Gameplay
Don’t try again, rewind. Control characters for overlapping bursts of time, in a single-player co-op mode and discover endless possibilities.
Take advantage of this highly addictive and strategic mechanic in tension-filled robberies and shootouts.

18 bloody heists
Adrenaline-filled heists with tons of blood and cops to shoot at as you dodge the law enforcement.

