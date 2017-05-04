The Surge Trailer

Delve into The Surge's industrial, near-future Earth setting, which tackles issues of environmental destruction, corporatism and misuse of technology relevant to our own world. Taking control of the exo-suited Warren, players will explore rich, secret-filled environments and venture deep into the heart of tech company CREO's devastated facility - all while battling crazed employees with fried cranial implants and robots gone haywire.



Using the limb-based targeting system, players can exploit enemies' weaknesses – though as Deck13's Thorsten Lange states, “the same rules apply for the enemies.” Positioning is of the utmost importance, and even the smallest misstep can end in death. Warren isn't an “overpowered superhero”, and combat animations were given credibility through extensive motion capture sessions with a stuntman, resulting in combat that feels weighty and satisfying.