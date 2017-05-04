 
Out of the Blue

[May 04, 2017, 09:40 am ET] - Post a Comment

May the fourth be with you. Altho, you should floth your teeth. Thankth, I'll be here all week.

Play: Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters.
Science: Stephen Hawking Will Show How Humans Can Move Planet in 100 Years.
CRISPR gene editing eliminates HIV infection in mice, researchers say.
10,000 Data Scientists Take on Lung Cancer in Data Science Bowl. Thanks Hypothermia.
Experts warn of increases in tick-borne Powassan virus.
Media: Hollywood's Thirty-Mile Zone.
Pre School Toys for Adults.
Guilty Corgi Dog (still cute though! ). Thanks Kxmode.

