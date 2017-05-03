 
Ubisoft: What Far Cry 3 Tease?

[May 03, 2017, 8:50 pm ET] - 6 Comments

GameInformer got a response from Ubisoft to inquiries about that Facebook post from Ubisoft France mentioned this morning. Though the image and its cryptic French caption was taken as a Far Cry 3-related tease, Ubisoft says this is not the case, as this is simply a standalone "throwback post." So maybe we're just being trolled instead of teased here.

