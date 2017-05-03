Prey Preloads and Launch Trailer

When you awaken aboard the Talos I space station, you that find you are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. Talos I has been overrun by an alien force, and you must stop the Typhon threat from destroying humanity. As Morgan Yu, and mankind’s last hope, fend off the alien infestation armed with the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. It’s up to you to uncover the mysteries of Talos I and safeguard the world from the Typhon threat.