Prey Preloads and Launch Trailer

[May 03, 2017, 8:50 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Steam News notes that anyone who has pre-purchased Prey on Steam is now entitled to pre-download the game to be set to play as soon as it unlocks. Speaking of which, a new official launch trailer paves the way for tomorrow's release of Arkane's first-person shooter. The description sets up the game's story like so:

When you awaken aboard the Talos I space station, you that find you are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. Talos I has been overrun by an alien force, and you must stop the Typhon threat from destroying humanity. As Morgan Yu, and mankind’s last hope, fend off the alien infestation armed with the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. It’s up to you to uncover the mysteries of Talos I and safeguard the world from the Typhon threat.

