Quake Champions: New Trailer and Beta Keys Giveway

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
It seems Bethesda is giving three-packs of Quake Champions beta codes to testers so they can invite friends into the closed beta of id's upcoming arena shooter. I see a post a forum post here where Placid is giving his away, seemingly to the first respondents. Forum regular Nick was kind enough to send his three to hand out as well, so we'll do those randomly. Reply to this thread that you are interested, and we'll pick three winners at random. This is all unofficial, so no promises that these keys are even actually valid, though we have no reason to think they aren't. Thanks to Placid and Nick for sharing. On the topic of the game, a new update on Bethesda.net offers a look at Ranger, the original space marine from Operation Counterstrike who picked up a name in Quake III Arena. They provide a trailer and an outline of his kit. Here's his back story:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 4 May 2017, 03:55.
Chatbear Announcements.