Quake Champions: New Trailer and Beta Keys Giveway

Ranger has been fighting for his life ever since he passed through the Slipgate and into the Dreamlands two decades ago. He cut through countless horrors to find four eldritch Runes, and laid waste to the All-Mother, Shub Niggurath, which gave him access to the powerful Dire Orb.



Now, time and delirium have taken their toll, stripping Ranger of his memories and name, leaving a soldier hell-bent on survival. Only a photograph of a family he no longer clearly remembers serves to help him retain some of his hope and humanity.