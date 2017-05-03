 
Quake Champions: New Trailer and Beta Keys Giveway

[May 03, 2017, 8:50 pm ET] - 6 Comments

It seems Bethesda is giving three-packs of Quake Champions beta codes to testers so they can invite friends into the closed beta of id's upcoming arena shooter. I see a post a forum post here where Placid is giving his away, seemingly to the first respondents. Forum regular Nick was kind enough to send his three to hand out as well, so we'll do those randomly. Reply to this thread that you are interested, and we'll pick three winners at random. This is all unofficial, so no promises that these keys are even actually valid, though we have no reason to think they aren't. Thanks to Placid and Nick for sharing. On the topic of the game, a new update on Bethesda.net offers a look at Ranger, the original space marine from Operation Counterstrike who picked up a name in Quake III Arena. They provide a trailer and an outline of his kit. Here's his back story:

Ranger has been fighting for his life ever since he passed through the Slipgate and into the Dreamlands two decades ago. He cut through countless horrors to find four eldritch Runes, and laid waste to the All-Mother, Shub Niggurath, which gave him access to the powerful Dire Orb.

Now, time and delirium have taken their toll, stripping Ranger of his memories and name, leaving a soldier hell-bent on survival. Only a photograph of a family he no longer clearly remembers serves to help him retain some of his hope and humanity.

