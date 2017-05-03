 
STEEP Winterfest Launches

[May 03, 2017, 8:49 pm ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog announces the release of the Winterfest add-on for STEEP, their extreme winter sports game. Here's a trailer showing all the wackiness this brings, and they provide the following details:

You can tackle Steep’s Alpine and Alaskan slopes in new ways starting today, as the Winterfest add-on content brings a new snow sports festival, a winter sled, and even a big, bad yeti boss to Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Available now to Season Pass owners, or for individual purchase at $11.99, Winterfest adds 21 new challenges that push the open-world winter-sports game to goofy new extremes. Ever wanted to put on a floppy T-Rex costume and chomp your way through herds of inflatable goats, smash through balloons in a wingsuit, or luge down a slalom course while trying to stay balanced on a child-sized metal sled? Now’s your chance.

The challenges lead up to boss battles that test your racing skills against those of four minibosses and, eventually, the yeti-costumed Beast himself. Along the way, you’ll be able to deck out your athlete in off-the-wall outfits including sumo suits, banana costumes, superhero gear, swimsuits, and more – and, yes, explore the slopes freely on the winter sled, which joins skis, snowboards, wingsuits, and paragliders as a new way to get around the mountains and play through challenges.

