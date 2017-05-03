STEEP Winterfest Launches

UbiBlog announces the release of the Winterfest add-on for STEEP, their
extreme winter sports game. Here's
a trailer showing all
the wackiness this brings, and they provide the following details:
You can tackle Steep’s Alpine and Alaskan slopes in new ways starting today,
as the Winterfest add-on content brings a new snow sports festival, a winter
sled, and even a big, bad yeti boss to Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Available now to
Season Pass owners, or for individual purchase at $11.99, Winterfest adds 21 new
challenges that push the open-world winter-sports game to goofy new extremes.
Ever wanted to put on a floppy T-Rex costume and chomp your way through herds of
inflatable goats, smash through balloons in a wingsuit, or luge down a slalom
course while trying to stay balanced on a child-sized metal sled? Now’s your
chance.
The challenges lead up to boss battles that test your racing skills against
those of four minibosses and, eventually, the yeti-costumed Beast himself. Along
the way, you’ll be able to deck out your athlete in off-the-wall outfits
including sumo suits, banana costumes, superhero gear, swimsuits, and more –
and, yes, explore the slopes freely on the winter sled, which joins skis,
snowboards, wingsuits, and paragliders as a new way to get around the mountains
and play through challenges.