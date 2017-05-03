Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Season 3, Episode 5

There are only two episodes left in Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Living World Season 3, and the prelude to the season finale, "Flashpoint," is now live. This episode will finally unlock the mystery that has dominated this season: just who is "Lazarus"? Previously, players discovered that an aspect needed to resurrect him was actually not available, so there is no possible way that this could be him – he must be an imposter! At the same time, the fight against the Elder Dragons has renewed promise as Taimi has forged a machine capable of stopping their rampage. Now both storylines come to a head in "Flashpoint"; what will players find, and will they be able to stave off destruction in Tyria?



Today also sees the release of legendary armor, something that raids players have been clamoring for. This is the ultimate armor in all of Tyria, and players can change not only its look but also its abilities. With today's release of "Flashpoint," players will be able to complete the collection and legendary armor will be obtainable (and viewable in the wardrobe). To complete the collection, players will need to visit and interact with the only living thing remaining in the Bastion of the Penitent once the prison has been cleared. A blog post with further details on the new legendary armor can be found here: https://www.guildwars2.com/en/news/legendary-armor-is-coming-soon