Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Season 3, Episode 5

[May 03, 2017, 8:49 pm ET] - 2 Comments

The Guild Wars 2 Forums offer the patch notes for the release of Flashpoint, Episode 5 of Living World Season 3 in Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns. A previously released trailer offers a look at what this adds to ArenaNet's MMORPG sequel. The release coincides with a price cut, as they announce that all editions of the game are now permanently $20.00 less than before. Finally, a new piece of legendary armor is also now available so you can go through the new content in style. Here's more of what's going on:

There are only two episodes left in Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Living World Season 3, and the prelude to the season finale, "Flashpoint," is now live. This episode will finally unlock the mystery that has dominated this season: just who is "Lazarus"? Previously, players discovered that an aspect needed to resurrect him was actually not available, so there is no possible way that this could be him – he must be an imposter! At the same time, the fight against the Elder Dragons has renewed promise as Taimi has forged a machine capable of stopping their rampage. Now both storylines come to a head in "Flashpoint"; what will players find, and will they be able to stave off destruction in Tyria?

Today also sees the release of legendary armor, something that raids players have been clamoring for. This is the ultimate armor in all of Tyria, and players can change not only its look but also its abilities. With today's release of "Flashpoint," players will be able to complete the collection and legendary armor will be obtainable (and viewable in the wardrobe). To complete the collection, players will need to visit and interact with the only living thing remaining in the Bastion of the Penitent once the prison has been cleared. A blog post with further details on the new legendary armor can be found here: https://www.guildwars2.com/en/news/legendary-armor-is-coming-soon

