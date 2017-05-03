Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Season 3, Episode 5

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Guild Wars 2 Forums offer the patch notes for the release of Flashpoint, Episode 5 of Living World Season 3 in Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns. A previously released trailer offers a look at what this adds to ArenaNet's MMORPG sequel. The release coincides with a price cut, as they announce that all editions of the game are now permanently $20.00 less than before. Finally, a new piece of legendary armor is also now available so you can go through the new content in style. Here's more of what's going on:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 4 May 2017, 03:55.
Chatbear Announcements.