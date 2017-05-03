 
Empathy: Path of Whispers This Month

[May 03, 2017, 8:49 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Iceberg Interactive offers a launch trailer from Empathy: Path of Whispers, celebrating plans to release the first person adventure game on Steam on May 16th. They explain that the trailer "offers a glimpse into the surreal and atmospheric world that awaits players of this unique adventure game." Here's more:

In Empathy: Path of Whispers, players must explore a seemingly abandoned world through the emotions and memories of the people who once inhabited it, trying to restore the world’s lost balance as you journey through its past. With a strong focus on storytelling and exploration, players will find themselves in a strange world created from people’s emotions and memories, which can be manipulated and explored. Those lost memories are the key to rebuilding the crumbling world back to its former state, discovering its mysterious past and halting an impending apocalypse. Through its innovative narrative mechanics, the game will challenge the player to explore and gain an understanding of the weird world they are traveling through.

