 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

[May 03, 2017, 8:49 pm ET] - 1 Comment

  • The Executioner — a Horror RPG about a monster in every man by Lesser Evil Games — Kickstarter. "You're the executioner, and there's a criminal strapped to the chair in front of you. What do you do? Torture till you get a confession or risk angering your employer? Do you satisfy the crowd’s thirst for cruelty or grant a merciful death to the man you’re not even sure is guilty? We at Lesser Evil Games are creating The Executioner to put such choices in front of the player. Starting with Ludum Dare 37 where we launched a bare-bones version of the game we’ve been hard at work turning it into what it was meant to be: An RPG horror that puts you in the shoes of a man who tortures people for a living and has to fight to preserve his own waning sanity." Here's a trailer.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ubisoft: What Far Cry 3 Tease?
Prey Preloads and Launch Trailer
Quake Champions: New Trailer and Beta Keys Giveway
STEEP Winterfest Launches
Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Season 3, Episode 5
Empathy: Path of Whispers This Month
Evening Patches
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Prey Demos & Refunds
Time Warner Financials
Far Cry 3 Tease 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.