Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

The Executioner — a Horror RPG about a monster in every man by Lesser Evil
"You're the executioner, and there's a criminal
strapped to the chair in front of you. What do you do? Torture till you get
a confession or risk angering your employer? Do you satisfy the crowd’s
thirst for cruelty or grant a merciful death to the man you’re not even sure
is guilty? We at Lesser Evil Games are creating The Executioner to put such
choices in front of the player. Starting with Ludum Dare 37 where we
launched a bare-bones version of the game we’ve been hard at work turning it
into what it was meant to be: An RPG horror that puts you in the shoes of a
man who tortures people for a living and has to fight to preserve his own
waning sanity." Here's
a trailer.