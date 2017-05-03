 
Time Warner Financials

[May 03, 2017, 09:46 am ET] - 1 Comment

Time Warner Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2017 Results, with loads of numbers that will make one's head spin. This includes a 6% increase in revenue to $7.7 billion and a 7% increase in operating income to $2.1 billion. This company has way too many fish in the fire to concentrate that much on their videogame business (a tradition that harkens back to their acquisition of Atari), so they just mention it in an offhand remark:

WARNER BROS.
Revenues increased 8% ($256 million) to $3.4 billion, primarily due to higher television and theatrical revenues partially offset by lower videogames revenues. Television revenues increased primarily due to higher domestic licensing revenues related to certain library series. Theatrical revenues grew due to an increased number and the mix of box office releases, which included Kong: Skull Island and The LEGO Batman Movie, as well as higher home entertainment revenues primarily related to the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and higher carryover revenue. Videogames revenues declined due to a fewer number and the mix of releases in the current year period and lower carryover revenue.

