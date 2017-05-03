Time Warner Financials

WARNER BROS.

Revenues increased 8% ($256 million) to $3.4 billion, primarily due to higher television and theatrical revenues partially offset by lower videogames revenues. Television revenues increased primarily due to higher domestic licensing revenues related to certain library series. Theatrical revenues grew due to an increased number and the mix of box office releases, which included Kong: Skull Island and The LEGO Batman Movie, as well as higher home entertainment revenues primarily related to the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and higher carryover revenue. Videogames revenues declined due to a fewer number and the mix of releases in the current year period and lower carryover revenue.