Far Cry 3 Tease

[May 03, 2017, 09:46 am ET] - 18 Comments

A Facebook post from Ubisoft France seems to tease something Far Cry 3-related. This shows Rook Island with the decidedly French caption, "Une île que l'on n'a jamais vraiment quittée." The machine translation offers a clumsy English version: "An Island that has never really left." VideoGamer.com rounds up the speculation on this, which some think suggests a new Far Cry 3 spin-off game or perhaps a remaster.

