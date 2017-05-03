Far Cry 3 Tease

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A Facebook post from Ubisoft France seems to tease something Far Cry 3-related. This shows Rook Island with the decidedly French caption, "Une île que l'on n'a jamais vraiment quittée." The machine translation offers a clumsy English version: "An Island that has never really left." VideoGamer.com rounds up the speculation on this, which some think suggests a new Far Cry 3 spin-off game or perhaps a remaster.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 3 May 2017, 18:51.
Chatbear Announcements.