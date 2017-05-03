 
Steam Support Statistics

[May 03, 2017, 09:46 am ET] - 1 Comment

Steam News announces the launch of a new Steam Support Statistics Page with data on help requests and what sort of support backlogs these cause. This reveals they handle some 75,000 support requests per day, and they outline their progress on eliminating backlogs and their goals for further improvement going forward. Here's their outlook on the future:

We hope you’ll find the new support stats page interesting and that you’ll keep letting us know what your experiences with Steam Support are. We know that reducing wait times and backlogs is not enough on its own, and we’re also committed to continuing to improve the quality of each interaction. We’ve been continuously investing in staffing, training, and process improvements to that end and while we believe we’ve made progress we know there is always more work to be done. Let us know how we are doing.

