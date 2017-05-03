|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Steam News announces the launch of a new Steam Support Statistics Page with data on help requests and what sort of support backlogs these cause. This reveals they handle some 75,000 support requests per day, and they outline their progress on eliminating backlogs and their goals for further improvement going forward. Here's their outlook on the future:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 3 May 2017, 18:51.
Chatbear Announcements.