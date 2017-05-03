 
Steam Hammer Early Access Next Week

[May 03, 2017, 09:46 am ET] - 2 Comments

A new trailer for Steam Hammer puts the hammer down with a look at this hardcore steampunk RPG described as "Open Class System meets Jetpacks and Airships in a Massive Sandbox World." Along with this look at the game and some of its systems is the revelation of an initial release date, saying the game will launch into Steam early access on May 12th. Here's word:

“Following two years of development and a successful Kickstarter campaign, we are delighted to finally be able to announce Early Access for Steam Hammer,” commented Konstantin Semenov, CEO of Big Way Games. “We believe we’ve created something that is truly unique in the steampunk genre with realistic skills development, crafting and survival elements mixed into a hardcore sandbox RPG. Grab your steam hammer, join our world and show everyone who’s the boss!”

Key features of Steam Hammer include:

  • Open Class System: combine or switch skills between engineer, scientist, farmer, gunsmith, stormtrooper, sharpshooter and many more.
  • Victorian Steampunk Setting: wondrous mechanisms, machinery, weapons, armour and clothing all await.
  • Forge Weapons and Armor, Build Houses, Factories and Towers: use what you find to craft over 40 types of weapons and armour, or over 30 types of buildings and fortifications.
  • Action-Combat System: battle enemies without the aid of a targeting system, relying on skill to emerge the victor.
  • Fight on Land and in the Air: engage your foes, be they wild animals or other players, on the ground, or grab your steam jetpack and take to the skies to hijack an airship…
  • …Or Build Your Own: create your own fleet of customised airships and show your rivals who’s boss, assaulting otherwise impregnable fortresses from above.
  • Terraform the World: construct mines, tunnels, ditches, mounds – whatever you need to survive.

The game begins by creating your character using extensive customisation options and deciding upon appearance, crafting abilities and combat skills. From there, players venture into a world free from rules and restrictions, with no pre-defined roles and imposed goals.

