Steam Hammer Early Access Next Week

A new trailer for
Steam Hammer puts the hammer down with a look at this hardcore steampunk RPG
described as "Open Class System meets Jetpacks and Airships in a Massive Sandbox
World." Along with this look at the game and some of its systems is the
revelation of an initial release date, saying the game will launch into
Steam early
access on May 12th. Here's word:
“Following two years of development
and a successful Kickstarter campaign, we are delighted to finally be able to
announce Early Access for Steam Hammer,” commented Konstantin Semenov, CEO of
Big Way Games. “We believe we’ve created something that is truly unique in the
steampunk genre with realistic skills development, crafting and survival
elements mixed into a hardcore sandbox RPG. Grab your steam hammer, join our
world and show everyone who’s the boss!”
Key features of Steam Hammer include:
Open Class System: combine or switch skills between engineer,
scientist, farmer, gunsmith, stormtrooper, sharpshooter and many more.
Victorian Steampunk Setting: wondrous mechanisms, machinery,
weapons, armour and clothing all await.
Forge Weapons and Armor, Build Houses, Factories and Towers: use
what you find to craft over 40 types of weapons and armour, or over 30 types
of buildings and fortifications.
Action-Combat System: battle enemies without the aid of a
targeting system, relying on skill to emerge the victor.
Fight on Land and in the Air: engage your foes, be they wild
animals or other players, on the ground, or grab your steam jetpack and take
to the skies to hijack an airship…
…Or Build Your Own: create your own fleet of customised airships
and show your rivals who’s boss, assaulting otherwise impregnable fortresses
from above.
Terraform the World: construct mines, tunnels, ditches, mounds –
whatever you need to survive.
The game begins by creating your character using extensive customisation
options and deciding upon appearance, crafting abilities and combat skills. From
there, players venture into a world free from rules and restrictions, with no
pre-defined roles and imposed goals.