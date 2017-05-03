 
Out of the Blue

Today is World Press Freedom Day. There's a reason it comes before every other item in the Bill of Rights in the U.S. Constitution. It's that important.

Play: Heroes of Myths.
Gravity Trails.
Link: Star Wars meets 'Sgt. Pepper's' in an epic geeky parody.
Science: Today, even US water is overly medicated—these scientists want to change that.
Images: He wants more peanut butter. Thanks Kxmode.
Media: The Mysterious Glass.
THE DARK TOWER - Official Trailer.
Russia is creating Terminators.
The Funnies: You're not going to believe what I'm about to tell you - The Oatmeal.
Stlbeals.

