PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 2M

[May 02, 2017, 7:58 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Gamasutra reports that PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS has now sold over two million copies less than a month after the early access release of the battle royale game. They do not say where this was announced, as the latest news on the game's website is an early access week 5 update and word on their charity invitational tournament, which gets underway Thursday.

