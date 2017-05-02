ESO: Morrowind Trailer

|
The Elder Scrolls Online website offers a new video celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind with a look at the upcoming return to the island of Vvardenfel Bethesda will offer next month with the release of ESO: Morrowind. They offer a quick discussion of what this expansion will add to The Elder Scrolls Online, and in a separate post they offer the Windows and OS X system requirements for the add-on, but these are just a clarification that the specifications for the MMORPG are not changing. Here's word on the new video:
