ESO: Morrowind Trailer

[May 02, 2017, 7:58 pm ET] - 4 Comments

The Elder Scrolls Online website offers a new video celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind with a look at the upcoming return to the island of Vvardenfel Bethesda will offer next month with the release of ESO: Morrowind. They offer a quick discussion of what this expansion will add to The Elder Scrolls Online, and in a separate post they offer the Windows and OS X system requirements for the add-on, but these are just a clarification that the specifications for the MMORPG are not changing. Here's word on the new video:

In celebration of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind's 15-year anniversary, we look ahead to the next chapter in Vvardenfell's story. In ESO: Morrowind, you can experience Vvardenfell 700 years before the events of TES III. Help the demi-god Vivec ensure that the Morrowind you remember comes to be. How you explore Vvardenfell, and the kind of hero you become, is entirely up to you. With ESO: Morrowind, you can finally return to familiar locations such as the Ashlands, Tel Mora, or the Bitter Coast, but beware, the home of the Dunmer might not be exactly as you remember it, and there's always new adventures to be had and new stories to tell.

