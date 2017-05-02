 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Mirage: Arcane Warfare Beta Updated

[May 02, 2017, 7:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Torn Banner Studios announces the release of beta patch 3 for Mirage: Arcane Warfare, their first-person shooter that's set to emerge from closed beta testing in about three weeks. This major update adds nine new maps and character customization among other changes. This post has images along with some details:

A new Mirage Beta patch is now live, bringing in a huge amount of new content as well as general improvements to performance and networking.

We are excited to see our community testing out character customization, item unlocks and new maps in the Mirage Beta - please be aware that occasional crashes and performance issues may occur due to the broad scope of this new content.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 2M
ESO: Morrowind Trailer
Mirage: Arcane Warfare Beta Updated
STRAFECON This Weekend
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Darksiders III Announcement
Darksiders III Leaked
Chet Faliszek Leaves Valve 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.