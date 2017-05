Mirage: Arcane Warfare Beta Updated

A new Mirage Beta patch is now live, bringing in a huge amount of new content as well as general improvements to performance and networking.



We are excited to see our community testing out character customization, item unlocks and new maps in the Mirage Beta - please be aware that occasional crashes and performance issues may occur due to the broad scope of this new content.

Torn Banner Studios announces the release of beta patch 3 for, their first-person shooter that's set to emerge from closed beta testing in about three weeks. This major update adds nine new maps and character customization among other changes. This post has images along with some details: