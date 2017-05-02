 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

STRAFECON This Weekend

[May 02, 2017, 7:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Devolver Digital continues to enjoy the throwback flavor of STRAFE with the announcement of STRAFECON. This will be an online "convention" this weekend to lead up to the game's May 9th launch. The STRAFECON website has the details as well as various clever touches that suit the game's 1996 concept, down to the coveted Circuit City sponsorship. Here's the deal:

STRAFE® developer Pixel Titans and third rate game label Devolver Digital have announced STRAFECON®, the world’s last worldwide digital convention, will take place from May 4 – 8 leading up to the launch of STRAFE® on May 9. STRAFE® fans from around the world will E-ttend via Twitch this weekend to get a final, electrifying look at this year’s most anticipated roguelike first-person shooter [http://www.strafecon.com].

STRAFE® fans can visit strafecon.com for their free tickets to STRAFECON® and enjoy their favorite streamers playing the game during the length of the event. STRAFECON® attendees will be able to win free digital downloads of STRAFE®, limited edition box sets, and deluxe vinyl sets all weekend via giveaways in official STRAFECON® stream chats.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 2M
ESO: Morrowind Trailer
Mirage: Arcane Warfare Beta Updated
STRAFECON This Weekend
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Darksiders III Announcement
Darksiders III Leaked
Chet Faliszek Leaves Valve 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.