STRAFE® developer Pixel Titans and third rate game label Devolver Digital have announced STRAFECON®, the world’s last worldwide digital convention, will take place from May 4 – 8 leading up to the launch of STRAFE® on May 9. STRAFE® fans from around the world will E-ttend via Twitch this weekend to get a final, electrifying look at this year’s most anticipated roguelike first-person shooter [http://www.strafecon.com].



STRAFE® fans can visit strafecon.com for their free tickets to STRAFECON® and enjoy their favorite streamers playing the game during the length of the event. STRAFECON® attendees will be able to win free digital downloads of STRAFE®, limited edition box sets, and deluxe vinyl sets all weekend via giveaways in official STRAFECON® stream chats.

Devolver Digital continues to enjoy the throwback flavor ofwith the announcement of STRAFECON. This will be an online "convention" this weekend to lead up to the game's May 9th launch. The STRAFECON website has the details as well as various clever touches that suit the game's 1996 concept, down to the coveted Circuit City sponsorship. Here's the deal: