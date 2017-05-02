STRAFECON This Weekend

STRAFE® developer Pixel Titans and third rate game label Devolver Digital have announced STRAFECON®, the world’s last worldwide digital convention, will take place from May 4 – 8 leading up to the launch of STRAFE® on May 9. STRAFE® fans from around the world will E-ttend via Twitch this weekend to get a final, electrifying look at this year’s most anticipated roguelike first-person shooter [http://www.strafecon.com].



STRAFE® fans can visit strafecon.com for their free tickets to STRAFECON® and enjoy their favorite streamers playing the game during the length of the event. STRAFECON® attendees will be able to win free digital downloads of STRAFE®, limited edition box sets, and deluxe vinyl sets all weekend via giveaways in official STRAFECON® stream chats.