STRAFECON This Weekend

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Devolver Digital continues to enjoy the throwback flavor of STRAFE with the announcement of STRAFECON. This will be an online "convention" this weekend to lead up to the game's May 9th launch. The STRAFECON website has the details as well as various clever touches that suit the game's 1996 concept, down to the coveted Circuit City sponsorship. Here's the deal:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 3 May 2017, 00:34.
Chatbear Announcements.