Darksiders III Announcement

[May 02, 2017, 12:53 pm ET] - 1 Comment

THQ Nordic follows this morning's slip-up with the official announcement of Darksiders III, saying the hack-and-slash sequel is coming to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 next year. There are details on the Darksiders website, and IGN somehow managed a scoop with a preview of protagonist FURY. Here's word:

THQ Nordic today announced that hack-n-slash action adventure Darksiders® III is currently in development for PC, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox® One, and is slated for release in 2018.

“As promised, we have taken our time to ensure that this next Darksiders will be everything action-adventure gamers and especially Darksiders loyalists could dream of and more,” said Lars Wingefors, Co-Founder and Group CEO, THQ Nordic AB.

The company also announced that it is working with the team at Gunfire Games, which is largely comprised of the original creators of the Darksiders franchise, on development of the long and highly-anticipated project.

“The Gunfire team brings an intimate involvement with every aspect of the Darksiders franchise since its inception,” said Reinhard Pollice, Director of Business and Product Development, THQ Nordic. “There is simply no team better qualified to create Darksiders III, beginning with our unpredictable and enigmatic hero FURY – a mage who is considered the most powerful of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse!”

