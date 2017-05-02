Darksiders III Announcement

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
THQ Nordic follows this morning's slip-up with the official announcement of Darksiders III, saying the hack-and-slash sequel is coming to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 next year. There are details on the Darksiders website, and IGN somehow managed a scoop with a preview of protagonist FURY. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 2 May 2017, 15:47.
Chatbear Announcements.