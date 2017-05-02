 
Darksiders III Leaked

[May 02, 2017, 09:51 am ET] - 6 Comments

Remember that big Darksiders III announcement? Well neither do we, because none has yet happened. That's not stopping Amazon, however, as they have listings of the hack-and-slash RPG sequel for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (thanks Gematsu via Eurogamer). In spite of seeming to be accidental, the listings remain at this time, carrying a December 31, 2018 day that looks suspiciously like a placeholder. They offer a bunch of screenshots, and the following details:

  • Play as FURY - a mage who must rely on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil on Earth!
  • Harness FURY's magic to unleash her various forms - each granting her access to new weapons, moves and traversal abilities
  • Explore an open-ended, living, free-form game world in which FURY moves back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story
  • Defeat the Seven Deadly Sins and their servants who range from mystical creatures to degenerated beings
  • Darksiders signature art style - expansive post-apocalyptic environments that take the player from the heights of heaven to the depths of hell, dilapidated by war and decay and overrun by nature

