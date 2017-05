Darksiders III Leaked

Play as FURY - a mage who must rely on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil on Earth!

Harness FURY's magic to unleash her various forms - each granting her access to new weapons, moves and traversal abilities

Explore an open-ended, living, free-form game world in which FURY moves back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story

Defeat the Seven Deadly Sins and their servants who range from mystical creatures to degenerated beings

Darksiders signature art style - expansive post-apocalyptic environments that take the player from the heights of heaven to the depths of hell, dilapidated by war and decay and overrun by nature

Remember that bigannouncement? Well neither do we, because none has yet happened. That's not stopping Amazon, however, as they have listings of the hack-and-slash RPG sequel for Windows Xbox One , and PlayStation 4 (thanks Gematsu via Eurogamer ). In spite of seeming to be accidental, the listings remain at this time, carrying a December 31, 2018 day that looks suspiciously like a placeholder. They offer a bunch of screenshots, and the following details: