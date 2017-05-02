Chet Faliszek Leaves Valve

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
GamesIndustry.biz reports writer Chet Faliszek has parted ways with Valve after 12 years in what's described as an amicable split. Faliszek, who rose to prominence as part of Old Man Murray, has contributed writing to both Portal games, both Left 4 Dead games, Both Half-Life 2 episodes, though apparently not Half-Life 3. There has been a slow but steady exodus of from Valve's remarkable writing staff over the past couple of years, as Faliszek's departure was preceded by the exits of Mark Laidlaw and his OMM partner Eric Wolpaw. He offered then a statement that suggests this is surrounded by no drama: ""[It was]Nothing exciting or drama filled," he told them. "I worked there 12 years, shipped a bunch of great games and some amazing hardware and wanted to change things up. There's no news on what's next etc, I will let you know when that happens."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 2 May 2017, 15:47.
Chatbear Announcements.