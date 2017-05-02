 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Chet Faliszek Leaves Valve

[May 02, 2017, 09:51 am ET] - 10 Comments

GamesIndustry.biz reports writer Chet Faliszek has parted ways with Valve after 12 years in what's described as an amicable split. Faliszek, who rose to prominence as part of Old Man Murray, has contributed writing to both Portal games, both Left 4 Dead games, Both Half-Life 2 episodes, though apparently not Half-Life 3. There has been a slow but steady exodus of from Valve's remarkable writing staff over the past couple of years, as Faliszek's departure was preceded by the exits of Mark Laidlaw and his OMM partner Eric Wolpaw. He offered then a statement that suggests this is surrounded by no drama: ""[It was]Nothing exciting or drama filled," he told them. "I worked there 12 years, shipped a bunch of great games and some amazing hardware and wanted to change things up. There's no news on what's next etc, I will let you know when that happens."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Darksiders III Announcement
Darksiders III Leaked
Chet Faliszek Leaves Valve
Viking Rage Released
U.K. Sales Charts
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Turns 15
CODE VEIN Trailer
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Hearthstone Celebrates 70 Million Players
Capcom Fighters Network Beta 2 This Month 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.