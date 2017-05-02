Viking Rage Released

Axes up! Bows drawn! Raise your horns!



Trolls, kobolds and other mythical creatures have it in for the fortress of the Vikings - and these are exactly who you're gonna beat up left and right in Viking Rage.



Thanks to virtual reality, in this tower defense game with a twist you are in the middle of the action, which might even make a bearded raider cry!



No use for fast clicking - you've got the controllers and with that the protection of your village in your hands, so go all out and:

Throw axes and bombs

Shoot with bow and arrows or crossbows

Play with the four elements

Surprise the intruders with traps

There are outlandish lands, ludicrous weapons and all kinds of enemies to discover.



Let Thor guide you to reach a Norse war frenzy!