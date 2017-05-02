 
Viking Rage Released

[May 02, 2017, 09:51 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers the release of Viking Rage, bringing the VR to virtual reality in a tower defense action game that requires an HTC Vive head-mounted display. If you want to see how this plays out, get your axe over to YouTube for a recent trailer. Here's more:

Axes up! Bows drawn! Raise your horns!

Trolls, kobolds and other mythical creatures have it in for the fortress of the Vikings - and these are exactly who you're gonna beat up left and right in Viking Rage.

Thanks to virtual reality, in this tower defense game with a twist you are in the middle of the action, which might even make a bearded raider cry!

No use for fast clicking - you've got the controllers and with that the protection of your village in your hands, so go all out and:

  • Throw axes and bombs
  • Shoot with bow and arrows or crossbows
  • Play with the four elements
  • Surprise the intruders with traps

There are outlandish lands, ludicrous weapons and all kinds of enemies to discover.

Let Thor guide you to reach a Norse war frenzy!

