‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ for Nintendo Switch races to the top of the All Formats Chart this week to become Nintendo’s first All Formats No1 since ‘Pokemon White Version’ on DS back in W9 2011.



This is also the first Mario title at the top since ‘Mario Kart Wii’ back in W34 2008. There are also new entries for ‘Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3’ from CI Games/Koch at No2 and ‘Little Nightmares’ from Bandai Namco at No4. Renewed stock of Nintendo Switch hardware comes just in time with ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ also benefiting as it jumps from No10 to No5 (its highest chart position since its second week of launch). ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ drops from top spot to No7. ‘FIFA 17’ almost drops out of the Top 10 for the first time as it falls from No3 to No9. There are two more entries that make the Top 40 with ‘Outlast Trinity’ debuting at No14 and ‘Puyo Puyo Tetris’ for Nintendo Switch new at No18.

