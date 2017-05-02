|
After a slight delay presumably due to May Day, GfK Chart-Track is back with a new set of weekly sales charts for the U.K. for the week ending April 29th. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III debuts at number one on the PC top 30 chart, dropping Football Manager 2017 to number three. Other new entries include Little Nightmares at number six and Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 at number 11. Three of the top four titles are new on the all platforms chart, where Little Nightmares is number four, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 is number two, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe takes the checkered flag at number one. Everything is summarized here:
