The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Turns 15

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
There's a personal retrospective NeoGAF of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind in honor of yesterday's 15th anniversary of the release of Betheda's RPG sequel. The game was first released on May 1, 2002, and how times have changed since then is amply demonstrated by the opening reference to buying a boxed copy at Woolworth's.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 2 May 2017, 15:47.
Chatbear Announcements.