 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Turns 15

[May 02, 2017, 09:51 am ET] - 17 Comments

There's a personal retrospective NeoGAF of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind in honor of yesterday's 15th anniversary of the release of Betheda's RPG sequel. The game was first released on May 1, 2002, and how times have changed since then is amply demonstrated by the opening reference to buying a boxed copy at Woolworth's.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Darksiders III Announcement
Darksiders III Leaked
Chet Faliszek Leaves Valve
Viking Rage Released
U.K. Sales Charts
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Turns 15
CODE VEIN Trailer
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Hearthstone Celebrates 70 Million Players
Capcom Fighters Network Beta 2 This Month 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.