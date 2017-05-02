CODE VEIN Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A first trailer is now available for CODE VEIN, the action/RPG from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment that's expected next year. The game is only announced for consoles so far, but given BANDAI NAMCO's history, a PC version is certainly not out of the question. Here's the accompanying text:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 2 May 2017, 15:47.
Chatbear Announcements.