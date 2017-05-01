Hearthstone Celebrates 70 Million Players

It’s a good thing that there’s always room for one more, because the tavern has now welcomed over 70 Million players! On top of that, with Journey to Un'Goro, Hearthstone had more players playing together on the same day—around the whole world—than at any point in its history!



The Next Round’s on US!

We’re humbled and grateful that so many players have chosen to join us for some Hearthstone fun. As our way of saying thanks, starting today through the end of May, everyone who logs in will receive three free Journey to Un’Goro card packs. Yup! Everyone! Even new players! Just log in to claim your bonus packs!