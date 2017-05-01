 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Hearthstone Celebrates 70 Million Players

[May 01, 2017, 5:53 pm ET] - 7 Comments

Play Hearthstone? Then Blizzard would like to personally thank you and the 69,999,999 other players who have tried their card-based strategy game. They are handing out some free card packs to celebrate the occasion:

It’s a good thing that there’s always room for one more, because the tavern has now welcomed over 70 Million players! On top of that, with Journey to Un'Goro, Hearthstone had more players playing together on the same day—around the whole world—than at any point in its history!

The Next Round’s on US!
We’re humbled and grateful that so many players have chosen to join us for some Hearthstone fun. As our way of saying thanks, starting today through the end of May, everyone who logs in will receive three free Journey to Un’Goro card packs. Yup! Everyone! Even new players! Just log in to claim your bonus packs!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Hearthstone Celebrates 70 Million Players
Capcom Fighters Network Beta 2 This Month
Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 Rolls Out
Tower in the Sky - Tactics Edition Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Skullstone Gets Greenlight
X-Wing XWVM Mod Video
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.