Capcom Fighters Network Beta 2 This Month

[May 01, 2017, 5:53 pm ET] - 1 Comment

CapCom Unity announces a second beta test of the Capcom Fighters Network will run from May 11th to May 14th on both PC and PlayStation 4. They offer complete details on what they will be testing, kicked off by the following overview:

We’re continuing to optimize the new and improved Capcom Fighters Network – but we want to ensure things are just right before unleashing it onto the world. To that end, we’re planning to run an additional online Beta Test this month, with the intent of making the official launch of the new CFN as smooth as possible. Both PC and PS4 players will be able to participate in the Beta for FREE from 5/11 to 5/14 PDT – including PC/PS4 cross-play! Even if you don’t have a copy of Street Fighter V you’ll be able to hop in and experience the latest CFN, plus the hefty Season 2 balance changes (more on those here).

If that wasn’t enough to get you excited the next DLC character for Season 2 will be available for all beta players during the May 11-14 window. Once the beta ends, however, both this mystery character and any online data (Fight Money, progress, replays etc.) will be gone. For a list of the improvements hit the jump.

