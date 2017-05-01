 
Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 Rolls Out

[May 01, 2017, 5:53 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Steam now offers Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943, a Windows World War II game described as a tactical battalion-level combat simulation. If you are interested in this kind of armored combat you should check out this gameplay video and you'll tank us for providing a description that explains the game's turn-based and real-time strategy options:

Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 offers two ways to play, with both turn-based and real-time strategy options, each featuring unparalleled levels of realism with adaptive soldier behavior and complex vehicle damage for more than 50 detailed vehicles created between Germany, U.S and the U.K. Players can choose between the Allied and Axis soldiers to relive the Tunisian Campaign and experience this ambitious and historically accurate tank warfare game.

“Set in North Africa during the Tunisian campaign in World War II, one of World War II’s most intense conflicts and offers real-time and turn-based strategy options, making it perfect for hardcore strategy fans, World War II enthusiasts and history buffs,” said Vladimir Zayarniy, Graviteam CEO “We dedicated a lot of time, energy and passion into offering a painstaking level of realism and detail in all of our units and battle scenarios, and for the first time are featuring US military battling against Axis forces.”

